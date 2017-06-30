Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Lighting Strike At Grove Street Destroys Tree, Closes Road Lighting Strike At Grove Street Destroys Tree, Closes Road 06/30/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Lighting Strike On Grove St. Destroys Tree, Closes Road Landlord Mike Hubbs surveys the damage to a tree in front of 36 Grove St. in Oneonta that was struck by lightening earlier this evening. The strike was so intense that it sent bark and debris into the wood and onto the roof of houses down the street. The Oneonta Fire Department and NYSEG have responded, and the road is temporarily closed. It’s the second weather-related road closure Grove Street has seen this week; on Sunday, a sudden storm blew down a tree, taking down wires and closing the street for several hours. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related