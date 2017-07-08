By: Jim Kevlin  07/08/2017  12:26 pm
IN MEMORIAM: Lindsay Macarthur Jr., 87;

Family Plans Time Of Remembrance July 15

 COOPERSTOWN – Lindsay Macarthur, Jr., 87, of Venice, Florida, and Cooperstown, died Thursday afternoon, July 6, 2017, at Bassett Hospital, with his family by his side.

The Macarthur family will receive friends next Saturday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at their home at 166 Stockingbrook Road in Pierstown for a time of remembrance, fellowship and refreshment.

In lieu of flowers, those who desire to make a donation in memory of Lindsay are respectfully asked to consider Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Inc., 280 Alligator Drive, Venice, FL  34293.

A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of this newspaper.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

