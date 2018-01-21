Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Local Group Attends March For Life In D.C. Local Group Attends March For Life In D.C. 01/20/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Local Group Attends March For Life In D.C. A group of 32 local activists from Otsego and Delaware County pose for a photo as they prepare for the annual March For Life in Washington D.C. These pro-life supporters, some of which have been attending the annual march for over 30 years, were present when President Trump addressed the group via satellite broadcast. The March, which tens of thousands descended upon the Capitol for, showcased a much younger crowd than previous marches, with more teenagers and young adults getting involved in the movement to end abortions. (Photo Courtesy of Patt Svoboda) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related