Women’s Rally To Echo D.C. Event

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County Women’s Rally and Candlelight Vigil is being organized at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Otsego County Office Building on upper Main Street in sympathy with the Women’s March on Washington, the day after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Lynne Mebust of Cooperstown is leading the effort.

