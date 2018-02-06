Lois (Northrup) Champlin, 86, Oneonta

ONEONTA – Oneonta native Lois (Northrup) Champlin, 86, passed away on Christmas Day 2017 at her home in Overland Park, Kansas.

A graduate of Oneonta High School, she worked at Scintilla, now Amphenol, and Hartwick College for several years.

Lois married Richard Champlin in 1960. They eventually moved to California where they lived for several years. Her husband passed away on July 2012.

She is survived by three sons and four daughters. Robert (Charlotte) Champlin, Janine Miller, Claudette Champlin, Ardith Champlin, Barbara (Drew) Solovitch, Richard (Shelley) Champlin and Kevin Champlin (and Shawna, his fiancee). Also a brother Martin (Frances) Northrup. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in the spring in Franklin next to her husband, Richard.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.