Lori Ann Patryn Smith, 45; 21-Year Mainstay At Otesaga

IN MEMORIAM/FULL OBITUARY

COOPERSTOWN – Lori Ann Patryn Smith, 45, who rose to maître d’ in 21 years at The Otesaga, died at home on March 29, 2017. She had been bravely fighting cancer for almost a year and a half.

She was surrounded by family and friends, including her husband Steven E. Smith of Cobleskill – the light of her life; father and mother Bruce and Mary Patryn of Springfield Center; parents-in-law Richard and Deborah Smith of Cobleskill; brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Mary Patryn of Long Meadow, Mass.; and beloved niece, Dina and nephews Bruce, Matthew, Nicholas, Mark and Gabriel, to whom she was “the best aunt ever”.

Also surviving are her step-daughter, Riley Smith; brother, Christopher Patryn; nephew, Michael; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Mark Maroney; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Benjamin Smith; and Babci Anna Kreminec.

She leaves many loving relatives including her aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves many neighbors and friends including her dear friend, Rebecca Oliver Esposito.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Cecilia Patryn; her maternal grandfather, Michael Kreminec; her uncles, Joseph Wichkowsky, Leonard Patryn, Albert Desorcy; and her Aunt, Cheryl Audet.

She left a positive impression and had close friends wherever she was. She attended Cherry Valley-Springfield School and was active in music and especially loved being part of the soccer team.

She had an I-can-do-it work ethic she put into practice on the family farm. She and her brother had many good times working at the Lake House restaurant on Canadarago Lake in high school and college.

She graduated from Siena College and formed some of her closest friendships there. Her career spanned 21 years of dedicated service at The Otesaga, rising to the management position of maitre d’hotel. She was very proud of being part of the Hotel and loved the friends that she worked with.

She loved spring and gardening, boating on Otsego Lake and throwing fantastic parties for her loved ones. She was known for her hospitality and love of life. She had the biggest, brightest smile and a strong and determined character.

She loved Our Lord and truly sought to be His disciple as a communicant of the St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church.

She wanted to thank all neighbors, friends, and family for all the prayers and acts of kindness. She was so encouraged in the journey by bouquets of flowers, constant kindness and many visits. Our families want to express special appreciation to Deborah Smith for her constant care, companionship and love for her daughter-in-law.

Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at St. Mary’s, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown, with Father John P. Rosson, pastor, presiding. A spring burial will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, 1 Birchwood Drive, Oneonta, NY 13820, or St. Mary’s, 31 Elm St. Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements entrusted to Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home.

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.