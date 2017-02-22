Man Arrested After Car Arson

ONEONTA – An Oneonta man was arrested after police and fire investigators allege he set his neighbor’s car on fire earlier this afternoon.

Jonathan Delgado, 31, was arrested after the police and fire department were dispatched to the report of a vehicle fire in the area of 41 Burnside Avenue. First responders arrived at the scene to find a red 2009 Subaru Forester, belonging to a neighborhood resident, fully engulfed in flames. The Oneonta Fire Department extinguished the blaze as police officers conducted a neighborhood canvass and located Delgado, who was detained during the early stages of the investigation.

An investigation, conducted by detectives and the fire department’s arson investigator, alleged that Delgado intentionally set the blaze the blaze, which resulted in the total loss of the Subaru, estimated at $14,000.

Delgado was arrested and charged with the felonies of Arson in the third degree, a Class C Felony and Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a Class D Felony. If convicted of all charges, he faces 22 years incarceration. He was arraigned in front of Oneonta City Court Judge Hon. Lucy P. Bernier and remanded to the custody of the Otsego County Sheriff without bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oneonta Police, (607) 432-1111 option 4.

