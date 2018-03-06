By:  03/05/2018  8:32 pm
Many Gather, Few Speak Up In Trustee Debate

With two Cooperstown Village Trustee seats up for election, candidate Fred Schneider and incumbents Cindy Falk and James Dean discussed on various topics in a debate organized by the Otsego County League of Women Voters. The event was scheduled to go until 9pm but village residents in attendance only had a few questions to ask the candidates ahead of the Mar. 20 election. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
