Margaret Finch, 81; Lived In Oneonta Area All Her Life

DAVENPORT – Margaret R. Finch, 81, a lifelong resident of the Oneonta area, passed away Monday, June 12, 2018, in Cooperstown.

Margaret married Joel on July 3, 1953, and in addition to raising five children, she spent over 20 years working for the Fox Hospital Food Service Department, retiring in 2010. She and Joel also resided in Florida for over 10 years.

She loved her scratch off lottery tickets, and bingo nights at the Moose Lodge in Oneonta or the Sidney Fire Department.

Margaret was born in Unadilla on Sept. 9, 1936, the daughter of the late

Frank and Margaret Ehrens Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son Joel D. Finch Jr in 2015.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Joel D. Finch Sr of Davenport, children Renee Ebraheem of Kuwait, Vickie (Michael) Hudson of Davenport, Michael (Mary Ellen) Finch of Yuma AZ, and Stanton (Donna Zuidema) Finch of Oneonta. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, a brother Theodore “Buddy” (Edith) Smith of Scottsdale AZ, a sister Ida Viele of Sidney, and several nieces and nephews.

Services are private, and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Lewis Hurley and Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

