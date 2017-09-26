Above, Niel and Linda Riddell, Oneonta, sit enraptured as they and the rest of the audience listen to Margot Lee Shetterly, right, author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Us Win the Space Race”, who was the guest lecturer at the 2017 Mills Distinguished Lecture held at the Alumni Field House this evening. Shetterly spoke on how she came to know the lives of these women, how she was able to bring their story to light and how continues to inspire her and a new generation. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

