Mary Rowley, 93; Wife Of Well-Known Pediatrician

ONEONTA – Mary E. Rowley beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1924, to Francesco and Margaret (Sider) Patti in Batavia.

While Mary was attending nursing school at Warsaw Hospital, she met Dr. C. Douglas Rowley, who was completing his medical residency. They were married on Sept. 28, 1945. In 1948, following Dr. Rowley’s discharge from the Army, they moved to Oneonta where he established his medical practice.

Mary devoted her life to raising her 10 children. Her greatest joy was the time she was able to spend with them, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For many years she was a volunteer at Fox Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rowley was a well-known pediatrician in Oneonta. Mary answered thousands of phone calls at home from the parents of his patients and they got to know her almost as well as they did him.

Mary was predeceased by her husband and her son, Eric Scott; brothers-in-law, Ronald, Donald, and Durwood Rowley; sisters-in-law, Audrey Patti and Norma Rowley; sons-in-law, John R. Roth and Ernest F. Harris.

She is survived by nine children, sons, David (Gail), James, Mark and Robert (Colleen); daughters, Susan Rowley, Liz Morley, Deb Roth, Rebecca (John) Courtney and Marsha (Sam) Albanese; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Fay Patti, Margery Rowley, Shirley Rowley and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Fox Hospital, Fox Hospital Nursing Home, and Bassett Hospital for the care and compassion extended our mother and her family. We give special thanks to Anne Sufelta for the care and companionship she gave to our mother over the past year.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the A.O. Fox Foundation, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, N.Y. 13820 Ph. # 607-431-5472

For online condolences, visit, lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

