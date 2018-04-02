By:  04/02/2018  1:15 pm
Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Takes Office In Ceremony

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh

Takes Office In Ceremony

Outgoing Trustee Second Woman In Top Job

Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch poses with her two predecessors – Carol B. Waller and Jeff Katz – after she was sworn in a noon today in ceremonies at Village Hall, 22 Main St. Lower left, Trustee Cindy Falk signs the register after her swearing-in for another three-year term; husband Glenn held the Bible. Lower right, Trustee Jim Dean is also sworn in for another term by Village Administrator Teri Barown; his wife Elaine holds the Bible. The Village Board’s reorganizational meeting is at 6:30 this evening. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
