In Memory Of Rick Gibbon, Proprietor Of Riverwood

Flowers Appear In Memory

Of Riverwood’s Rick Gibbons

Flowers are being placed at the door of Riverwood in downtown Cooperstown  in memory of its longtime proprietor, Rick Gibbons, who passed away Saturday evening, March 4, 2017. A longtime president of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, Rick’s eclectic inventory ranged from educational toys and children’s books to fine jewelry and women’s furnishings. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, and a full obituary will be forthcoming.    He had suffered a stroke four years ago, but the store has been kept operating by his son Todd.  (Tara Barnwell/AllOTSEGO.com)
