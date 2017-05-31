Michael Melius, 32; Oneonta Landscaper Born In Sidney

ONEONTA – Michael Robert James Melius, Jr., 32, a landscaper in Oneonta, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Michael was born the son of Joan and Michael Melius, Sr. on Feb. 9, 1985, in Sidney.

Michael was a landscaper. He was a very unique person loved by many. He always made you laugh and had a very contagious smile. He enjoyed being outside “digging in the dirt” as he called it, fishing, riding his BMX bike and playing his computer games. He was a great friend to many and an amazing friend to a select few; we loved his antics and games. He will be greatly missed and loved by all those whose lives he touched.

Michael is survived by his parents Michael R. Melius, Sr. and Joan R. Melius; sister Jessica Melius; special Aunt Linda Wayman and her husband Steve; Uncle Gary Somerville and wife Bonnie; Uncle Tim Melius and wife Elizabeth, several close cousins, and special friends Andrew and Steve Pasternak and Russell Kanser, as well as his special buddy Gizmo his cat.

Calling hours will be 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at at the Johnston Funeral Home, Morris. Friends and loved ones, if you have any pictures of Mike, please share.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris. Online condolences to the family can be offered by visiting www.johnstonfh.com.

