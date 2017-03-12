Home › AllOTSEGO › milford fire slide show milford fire slide show 03/12/2017 AllOTSEGO Milford firefighters attack the blaze from the left (south) and Cooperstown volunteers, on the department’s aerial ladder, from the right (north). State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, who lives across the street, was one of the first neighbors to see the flames, and describes what he saw. The church is next to the former Milford branch of the Tillapaugh Funeral Home. left. At first, the Sewards thought that was the building burning. Milford firefighters man a hose from the rear of the Tillapaugh Funeral Home. The two floors at the rear of the church, containing the dininghall and offices, appeared to be gutted. Oneonta firefighters and others take on the blaze from the back. Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon, center, directs his crew at the scene. The hose firing in from the left was trying to knock down the chimney, but it wasn’t ready to go. Cooperstown firefighter Brian Clancy, a former chief, controls the aerial ladder from the deck of truck. The Rev. Sylvia Barrett observes the scene with dismay. With ice-laden coats and helmets, Schenevus firefighters Eric Hayner, left, and Jody Spurbeck, among the first men at the scene, take a break. They pass by the former Presbyterian Church, now a community center. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related