IN MEMORIAM: Millie Davis, 81;

Secretary In Worcester Law Firm

WORCESTER – Mildred R. “Millie” Davis, 81, legal secretary for Marvin Parshall at the Parshall & West law firm for more than 30 years, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2017, at Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.

She was born April 28, 1935, in Central Bridge, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Muehl) Milavec.

Millie grew up in Worcester. She graduated from Worcester Central School and then Hartwick College.

She married Robert F. “Moose” Davis on Feb. 23, 1975.

Millie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer, an excellent bowler, loved to read and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Moose Davis of Worcester; children, Joseph A. McLaughlin Jr. of Worcester, Cheryl and husband Phillip Peeters of Worcester, and Kelly and husband Randy Reed of Oneonta; grandchildren, Christopher and wife Krista Peeters of Georgia, Ryan and wife Gabrielle Peeters of Pennsylvania, and Jessica Peeters of Worcester; great-grandchildren, Clare and Emma Peeters of Georgia; her siblings, Catherine Rooney of Worcester, Robert and wife Nancy Milavec of Worcester, Patricia and husband Charles Golding of Albany, and William and wife Jane Milavec of Florida; a sister-in-law, Patricia and husband Michael Worley of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced in the spring.

The family wishes to thank the Worcester Emergency Squad for the many times you helped Millie arrive safely to the hospital, and also Unit 2 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home for the caring support in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in loving memory of Millie to the Worcester Emergency Squad, PO Box 191, Worcester, NY 12197, or to A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolences may be sent to, www.hellerskinnerfh.com

Arrangements are by the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.

2 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.