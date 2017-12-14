Missing Man’s Truck Found In Harpersfield

SCHOHARIE – Schoharie County Sheriff’s deputies found the unoccupied truck of Carl Weaver, a man missing from the Town of Seward since Monday, at the intersection of Titus Lake Road and South Worcester Road in the Town of Harpersfield, Delaware County.

Weaver, age 77, of State Route 10, Hyndsville in the Town Of Seward, was last seen Sunday evening after he told relatives he was going hunting. This afternoon, his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was located at Titus Lake Road, where he has been known to hunt. He is also known to frequent the Bear Swamp State Forest in Town of Roseboom.

Weaver is described as a white male height 5’10”, weight 175 pounds, blue eyes and gray hair.

According to Sheriff Tony Desmond, a search of the heavily wooded area was started by State Forest Rangers, State Conservation Officers, Deputy Sheriffs, State Troopers and members of the Jefferson, Stamford and Hobart Fire Departments for Weaver with negative results and called off because of darkness. The search is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning with additional manpower and equipment. It is hoped that the weather will be favorable to permit a State Police helicopter to conduct a search from the air.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, (518) 295-8114.

