Montanna Wilber, 69; Army Veteran Retired From Post Office

MERIDALE – Oneonta native Montanna Fay Wilber, Sr., 69, of Meridale, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Born on Aug. 18, 1947 in Oneonta, he was the son of the late Leland J. and Hazel (Stilson) Wilber.

Mr. Wilber proudly served in the Army from 1965 to 1968.

Montanna worked as in the maintenance and custodial departments for the US Postal Service, retiring after over 30 years of service from the Norwich Post Office.

He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and riding motorcycles, most recently he enjoyed going out for rides on his Spyder. He also enjoyed spending time with his canine companion Slinky who predeceased him.

Mr. Wilber is survived by three children: Monica (Joe) Shampine of Delhi, Matt Wilber of South Carolina and Montanna Wilber Jr. also of South Carolina; a sister: Laden Wilber of Otego; one brother: Harley Wilber of Meridale; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no calling hours, private burial will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are with Hall & Peet Funeral Home, Delhi

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.