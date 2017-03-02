Montanti, Balnis, Morales

Oneonta’s 2017 Trailblazers

ONEONTA – Joyce Miller, chair of the city Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, announced the winners of this year’s Woman Trailblazers Award a few minutes ago:

OVER 25

LUISA MONTANTI, Southside Mall general manager, who has served on the Foothills, Destination Oneonta and other civic boards, promoting a range of community activities.

CARLA BALNIS, principal in CpB Promotions, was chosen for developing the Oneonta Idol contest a few years ago, using the talent she met to start the popular Sock Hops that have raised money for local charities.

UNDER 25

JUDY MORALES, a SUNY Oneonta senior who has “demonstrated her commitment to women, LGBT and other disenfranchised communities,” according to the nomination. She had organized programs through the college’s African and Latino Studies departments, and is active in the Oneonta Job Corps, where she had been a role model to students there.

The honorees will be recognized at a reception in the lobby of City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, prior to the Common Council meeting.

Miller said this is the recognition program’s 11th year.

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.