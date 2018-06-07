More Natural Gas Possible, Otsego Now President Says

By: Jim Kevlin  06/06/2018  8:42 pm
CLICK TO WATCH JUNE COUNTY BOARD MEETING

NYSEG is pledging to live up to its promises of upgrading its natural-gas line from Cortland area to Oneonta, Otsego Now CEO Jody Zakrevsky reports to the county Board of Representatives this morning.  The lack of natural gas has required SUNY Oneonta, Fox Hospital and other major local institutions to switch to more expensive fuel oil during cold snaps, and hindered economic-development efforts.  (from Parker Fish video for AllOTSEGO.com)
