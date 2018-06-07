Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › More Natural Gas Possible, Otsego Now President Says More Natural Gas Possible, Otsego Now President Says 06/06/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK TO WATCH JUNE COUNTY BOARD MEETING More Natural Gas Likely, Otsego Now CEO Reports NYSEG is pledging to live up to its promises of upgrading its natural-gas line from Cortland area to Oneonta, Otsego Now CEO Jody Zakrevsky reports to the county Board of Representatives this morning. The lack of natural gas has required SUNY Oneonta, Fox Hospital and other major local institutions to switch to more expensive fuel oil during cold snaps, and hindered economic-development efforts. (from Parker Fish video for AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related