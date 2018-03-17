Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Mothers And Sons Fill Foothills For Shamrock Swing Mothers And Sons Fill Foothills For Shamrock Swing 03/16/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Mothers And Sons Fill Foothills For Shamrock Swing Oneonta’s Matthew Rubin, 10, dances with his mother and his younger brother Luca Rubin, 8, during Oneonta’s third annual Shamrock Swing Mother Son Dance at the Foothills Performing Arts Center. Tickets were sold out ahead of the event, and the dance floor was packed with young men dressed to impress as they danced the night away with their mothers. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related