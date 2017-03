200 mothers and sons attended the 2nd annual Shamrock Swing at Foothills this evening, selling out the event. Attendees enjoyed a chicken parmesan dinner with veggies, dancing to the latest tunes, arts and crafts, dance move contests, raffles, Legos, a clown and more. Above, the revelers fill the atrium with a winding conga-line. Right, Stephanie Holmes, dances with her son Beckett during one of the final dances of the evening. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.