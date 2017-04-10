Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › New CCS Superintendent Takes Budget On The Road New CCS Superintendent Takes Budget On The Road 04/10/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News New CCS Superintendent Takes Budget On The Road New CCS Superintendent of Schools Bill Crankshaw is at the Hartwick Town Board meeting at this hour, outlining the proposed 2017-18 school budget. It is the first of six meetings leading up to the budget vote 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, when two school board seats will also be filled. Listening in the foreground is Town Board member Quinton Hasak Jr. Accompanying him were, seated at left, CCS Business Manager Amy Kukenberger and school board member Marcie Birch. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related