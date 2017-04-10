By: Jim Kevlin  04/10/2017  7:39 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsNew CCS Superintendent Takes Budget On The Road

New CCS Superintendent Takes Budget On The Road

 04/10/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

New CCS Superintendent

Takes Budget On The Road

New CCS Superintendent of Schools Bill Crankshaw is at the Hartwick Town Board meeting at this hour, outlining the proposed 2017-18 school budget. It is the first of six meetings leading up to the budget vote 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, when two school board seats will also be filled. Listening in the foreground is Town Board member Quinton Hasak Jr.  Accompanying him were, seated at left, CCS Business Manager Amy Kukenberger and school board member Marcie Birch.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook1Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think