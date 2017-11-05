Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Business › NEW CVS OPEN FOR BUSINESS NEW CVS OPEN FOR BUSINESS 11/05/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Business DRIVE-THRU PHARMACY ADDED NEW CVS OPEN FOR BUSINESS Picking up a Syracuse Post-Standard, Charles Hill, the former village Planning Board chair, top photo, was one of the first 10 customers in the new CVS that opened at 8 a.m. today on Cooperstown’s southern gateway. Lower left, Store Manager Jamie Wadowiec welcomes customer Alan Stearn, visiting the Hall of Fame from Rockville, Md., as Jessica Lorette, Town of Springfield, processes his purchase. Lower right is Hill exiting through the drive-thru pharmacy, one of the main reasons the Rhode-Island-based national retailer gave for seeking to move from 100 Main St. to the corner of Chestnut and Beaver. Also new is a gilt-lettered sign proclaming the entrance to Badger Park, the village’s ice rink, and a fence separating the park from the parking lot. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related