New Five Guys Franchisees Invite Public To Monday Ribbon-Cutting

ONEONTA – Franchise owners Savita and Tej Hada have invited the public to join them at 10:30 a.m. Monday, for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Five Guys at Southside Mall, their 12th.

The Hadas opened their first Five Guys location in Albany area in 2004. They recently acquired the franchise right of Oneonta market from other franchisee and decided to open store right away.

“Oneonta is a vibrant and friendly Upstate community, proud of its diversity, academia, economic stability, and natural beauty,” the franchisees said in a statement. “We are very excited to be in Oneonta and be part of community.”

Savita Hada grew up in Oneonta before moving to Amsterdam, and is looking forward to being connected with the city again.

Five Guys was founded in 1986 in the Washington D.C., area when Jerry and Janie Murrell offered sage advice to the four young Murrell brothers: “Start a business or go to college.” The business route won, and the Murrells opened a carry-out burger joint in Arlington, Va.

Under the guidance of Jerry and Janie, the Murrell family served only hand-formed burgers from fresh ground beef cooked on a grill along with fresh-cut fries cooked in pure peanut oil. Stores only have coolers and, no freezers, no microwaves.

The little burger joint quickly developed a cult-like following. Press paid attention. Customers voted the burger “Number One” in the metro area.

Early in 2003, Jerry and Janie, together with the “Five Guys,” began offering franchise opportunities. In just under 18 months, Five Guys Enterprises sold options for more than 300 units. The overwhelming success of franchising a local restaurant made national news, with articles in trade publications such as Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Business Magazine and the Franchise Times.

Now, 30 years after Five Guys first opened, there are almost 1,500 locations worldwide and another 1,500 units in development. Five Guys continues to receive generous media attention and has grown a cult-like following around the world.

