By: Parker Fish  06/25/2018  8:47 pm
Noise, Parking Spark Cooperstown Debate

Cooperstown resident Tony Casale speaks up during this evening’s Village Board meeting. Casale was less than pleased with the board’s decision to conduct a parking trial on the lower portion of Pioneer Street, switching from parallel parking to diagonal parking, with no prior warning to the neighbors. Also discussed at the meeting was the petition created by Veronica Seaver, calling for stricter enforcement of the village noise ordinance laws in light of bands playing downtown. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
