Nomination Deadline April 10 For 2017 Preservation Awards

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego 2000 is seeking nominations of deserving projects for its 18th annual Historic Preservation Awards for Otsego and Schoharie counties.

Nominations are due be April10 in the following categories:

Cornerstone Award For a project that promotes a preservation ethic through the maintenance or repair of a historic home, building or landscape.

Renaissance Award For a project that revitalizes a home, building or landscape while keeping or renewing its historic character through substantial rehabilitation or adaptive re-use. Properties receiving this award are not only improved in their own right, but provide benefits to the neighborhood or community.

Preservation Advocate Award For an individual or group who has worked tirelessly on preservation projects and/or encourages tangible historic preservation goals for the community’s benefit.

Community Pillar Award For a municipal, commercial, or institutional project that demonstrates responsible stewardship of, and a commitment to, the historic integrity of a building, landscape, or streetscape.

Education and Outreach Award For a project such as an educational publication, history exhibit or program, or interpretive signage. Projects nominated in this category must demonstrate that they further historic preservation goals or objectives.

Click here for a nomination form. Any questions, contact Terry Donley at admin@otsego2000.org or 547.8881.

