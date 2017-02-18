What Now? ‘Activism 101’ Aims To Show New Way In Trump Era

By: Jim Kevlin  02/18/2017  7:17 pm
A panel discussion wraps up “Activism 101,” featuring consultant Leslie Berliant of Savor the Success, a consultancy for women entrepreneurs.  The workshop this afternoon at Oneonta’s Unitarian Universalist Church sought to help participants channel energies released by the Jan. 21 Women’s March in Washington D.C. (and related local marches in Oneonta and Cooperstown).    Jessica Carroll, a Standing Rock anti-pipeline activist, right, makes a point as other panelists prepare to add their inputs.  From left are Berliant, Laurie Zimniewicz, a community leader; Deb Marcus, executive director, Family Planning of South Central New York; Colleen Blalock, who helped organize the local march; and Shinique Smith and Jordan Skeete of SUNY Oneonta’s Divine Leaders, an organization that seeks self-empowerment and social justice.  More than 100 community members participated.    (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.c0m)

 

