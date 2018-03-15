By:  03/15/2018  5:28 pm
OHS Recognized On SADD 20th

OHS Recognized On SADD 20th

County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin presents SADD “Strides for Safety” certificates to Oneonta School Superintendent Joe Yelich and SADD Adviser Cathy J. Lynch during a visit today to talk to Oneonta High School students. SADD, Students Against Destructive Decisions, is marking its 20th anniversary. Locally SADD sponsors such fundraisers as a 5K walk/run and a health fair, with proceeds going to alcohol- and drug-free after-prom parties and educational programs that discourage drinking.
