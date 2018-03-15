Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › OHS Recognized On SADD 20th OHS Recognized On SADD 20th 03/15/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People OHS Recognized On SADD 20th County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin presents SADD “Strides for Safety” certificates to Oneonta School Superintendent Joe Yelich and SADD Adviser Cathy J. Lynch during a visit today to talk to Oneonta High School students. SADD, Students Against Destructive Decisions, is marking its 20th anniversary. Locally SADD sponsors such fundraisers as a 5K walk/run and a health fair, with proceeds going to alcohol- and drug-free after-prom parties and educational programs that discourage drinking. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related