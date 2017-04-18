Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › OJCA ‘Kicks Butts’ At Health Fair OJCA ‘Kicks Butts’ At Health Fair 04/18/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People OJCA ‘Kick Butts’ At Health Fair Event marks first 100 days of Smoke-Free Campus Lisa Luysic, a PiYo instructor at the Oneonta Family YMCA, helps Job Corps students Ramero Morris, Dwight Gordon and Vidmary Soto work on their flexibility and balance at the Health Fair held this afternoon at the OJCA Campus. The event, held on National Kick Butts Day, celebrated OJCA’s first 100 days of being a smoke and tobacco free campus. The event featured presentations and tabling by A.O. Fox Hospital, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Department of Health, the American Cancer Society, and the Oneonta Fire Department as well as an array of activities and door prizes. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related