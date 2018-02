COOPERSTOWN – Brewery Ommegang and the Cooperstown Graduate Program were among the five local businesses named to the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Hall of Fame, class of 2018.

The Susquehanna Animal Shelter, The Farmers’ Museum and Sperbeck’s Grocery were also named as honorees. The five were picked from 25 nominees, with 1,000 people voting.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.