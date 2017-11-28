Ommegang Seeks Talent For Christmas Commercial

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Lights, camera, Cooperstown!

“We see a line of men, waiting in Pioneer Park,” said Larry Bennett, Ommegang’s creative director, as he outlined his vision for a commercial before the Village Board this evening. “What are they waiting for? The camera pans up to Santa’s cottage, and Mrs. Claus welcomes him inside. He goes to Santa, Santa opens his ‘Nice or Naughty’ book, and then hands him a bottle of Three Philosophers.”

Bennett is seeking “men in their late 20s, 30s and 40s” to appear in the commercial, which will shoot Monday, Dec. 4, and air on Ommegang’s website, YouTube, Facebook and other social media that Friday. The commercial will be directed by Xander Moffat. If interested, email larry@ommegang.com.

The board approved the request, with a $500 location fee. “How about a keg?” joked Trustee Lou Allstadt.

“We should recognize everything Brewery Ommegang does for Otsego County,” said Trustee Jim Dean.

