Ommegang To Unveil $2M In Improvements

Ribbon-Cutting June 15 On New Café, Store

COOPERSTOWN – Brewery Ommegang’s $2 million in renovations that more than doubled the cafe and store will be reopened to the public with a 5:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting Friday, June 15.

A “Firepit Friday” event, featuring live music, will follow from 6 to 9 p.m.

Local restaurateur and veteran hospitality expert Dave Neil, who joined Ommegang in January of this year, helped oversee renovations of the building.

“This is a total transformation of the visitor experience,” he said. “From the bar and dining areas to the bottle shop and tasting room, we’ve thoroughly upgraded every element to provide a world-class experience that matches the quality of our beer. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to the new place.”

Highlights include a new main entrance, new indoor seating along a windowed wall with unobstructed views of surrounding fields and hills, a new 4,000-square-foot covered patio, and expanded retail space to accommodate the brewery’s growing number of small batch limited releases.

The café will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and until 9 on Fridays and Saturdays.

