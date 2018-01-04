Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › ON VIDEO Stammel Measure To Allow Night Meetings Is Stymied ON VIDEO Stammel Measure To Allow Night Meetings Is Stymied 01/03/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News VIDEO ON YOUTUBE OF TODAY’S MEETING OF OTSEGO COUNTY BOARD OF REPRESENTATIVES Stammel Measure To Allow Night Meetings Is Stymied County Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-Town of Oneonta, passes out a resolution he proposed at today’s reorganizational meeting to allow the Otsego County Board of Representatives to more easily to schedule its monthly meetings in the evening, an idea that periodically is proposed with the idea of giving the public more access to its deliberations. At right is county Rep Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta. After a lively debate, the measure was set aside on a procedural basis, and Stammel was asked to take the idea first through the board committee system. View the debate in the video of today’s meeting; it begins at 2 hours, 14 minutes and 20 seconds into the videotape. Click here to access. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related