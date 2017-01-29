Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › One Week After March Oneonta Continues Efforts One Week After March Oneonta Continues Efforts 01/29/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People One Week After March, Oneonta Continues Effort Stacks of postcards were piling up as Leah Bridgers, Grace Smith and her husband Duncan Smith and others wrote letters to U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-19, and U.S. Sens. Kristen Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer as part of the 10 Actions/100 Days campaign at Roots Brewing Co. this evening. Participants were asked to write what matters most to them and they will continue to fight for it in the coming days. The event was organized by the Women’s March on Washington to give people proactive things do do every 10 days. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.7900 Related
Where were the Women when Otsego County stole our Farm? A Veteran with a disabled Wife.Where were you for Maria Ajello who lost her home. Where were you for the sick, disabled and elderly property owners who lost their homes. Most of them are now on welfare living in Hotels that the Otsego County tax payers are funding. They want to convert more hotels into homeless shelters. The Otsego County Treasurer is projecting on making $200,000 in his budget for 2017 from this years foreclose auction. Who will stand for property owners rights?