Oneonta Celebrates Diversity As Pridefest Returns

Hundreds of LBGTQ and their friends, family and allies took to the streets of Oneonta on Saturday to celebrate during the second annual Pridefest. The event, hosted by the Otsego Pride Alliance, held a rally in Neahwa Park where they honored Rev. Theresa Sivers and Rev. Craig Schwalenberg for their overwhelming support in the movement. Above, Oneonta’s Fiona Maloney, Caroline Bagby and Kate White march along Main St during the parade. At right, Reese Cash, Oneonta, gets her photo taken with drag queen Janyra as festivities in the park kicked off with live music, The Catskill Puppet Theater, the Ithaca Gay Men’s Chorus, a drag show, Cosmic Karma Fire and more. “I did not anticipate how much this event meant to people.” said event organizer Elayne Mosher Campoli, “We feel valued and respected in our identities. The reaction to Pridefest has been overwhelmingly positive.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

