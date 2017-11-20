In Oneonta, Faso Explains Vote On GOP Tax-Cut Bill

By: Jim Kevlin  11/20/2017  5:05 pm
Congressman John Faso, R-19, is at Otsego Now’s headquarters at 189 Main St., Oneonta, at this hour, discussing his vote against the Republican tax-cut bill in Congress last week. Participating are, from left, NBT Bank Regional Executive Jamie Reynolds, Country Club Automotive proprietor Tom Armao and Jeff Haggerty of Haggerty Ace Hardware, Cooperstown. With her back to the camera is Julie Dostal, LEAF executive director.  Faso issued a statement after the vote saying, while he supports simplifying the tax code, removing the SALT deduction for state and local taxes, as well as the mortgage-interest deduction will be too much of a burden on his 19th District constituents. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
