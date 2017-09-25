Oneonta Man Arrested With Stolen Credit Card

ONEONTA – An Oneonta man was arrested with a stolen credit card and on two active warrants following a traffic stop on Chestnut Street.

Nicholas Cartelli, 40, was arrested at a traffic stop after he was suspected using a stolen credit card at the Stewarts Gas Station on River Street in Oneonta. Though he allegedly gave a fictitious name when the investigating officers asked his identity, and subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Mr. Cartelli had two active warrants for his arrest, as well as having his driving privileges being suspended.

Mr. Cartelli was found to be wanted by the City of Oneonta Police Department for a 2012 warrant for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing stemming from a domestic incident that occurred in the presence of a child under 17 years of age. Another warrant had been lodged against him from an out of county agency for the charge of False Personation.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E felony, False Personation, a class B Misdemeanor, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A Misdemeanor Warrant and Endangering the welfare of a child, a class A Misdemeanor Warrant.

