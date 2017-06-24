Oneonta Municipal Airport Christens Finn Terminal

Above, Mayor Gary Herzig officially announces the renaming of the Oneonta Municiple Airport terminal Finn Terminal, in honor of the late Dennis Finn during a celebrations of his life at the airport this afternoon. Family, friends gathered to recount fond memories of Dennis, whose civic involvement, kindly manner and passion for life touched so many. At right: Ruth Allen, Oneonta, Dennis’ life partner, receives a folded flag in honor of his military service. She stands next to his daughter Kelly Lynch and son Kevin Finn. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

Save

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.