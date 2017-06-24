By: Ian Austin  06/24/2017  6:20 pm
Oneonta Municipal Airport Christens Finn Terminal

Oneonta Municipal Airport Christens Finn Terminal

 06/24/2017

Oneonta Municipal Airport

Christens Finn Terminal

Above, Mayor Gary Herzig officially announces the renaming of the Oneonta Municiple Airport terminal Finn Terminal, in honor of the late Dennis Finn during a celebrations of his life at the airport this afternoon. Family, friends gathered to recount fond memories of Dennis, whose civic involvement, kindly manner and passion for life touched so many. At right: Ruth Allen, Oneonta,  Dennis’ life partner, receives a folded flag in honor of his military service. She stands next to his daughter Kelly Lynch and son Kevin Finn. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

