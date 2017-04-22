Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Oneonta Pridefest Becoming A Reality Oneonta Pridefest Becoming A Reality 04/22/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Oneonta Pridefest Becoming A Reality Pridefest 2017 organizers Cheree Ruff, Kirsten Eggers, Stan Miracle, Elaine Mosher Campoli, Jim Kourey, Diana DeGarmo, Patti Noon and Staj Marie Blasetti pose outside of Roots brewing company last night for a photo following their fundraiser for Pridefest 2017. Proceeds from the auction and drink donations from Roots went towards supporting the event and is planned for June 11th and will feature a rally in Muller plaza, a march, followed by food, music and family entertainment in Neahwa Park. “We tried to get something like this to happen before but it didn’t happen.” said Elaine Mosher Campoli. “But now, the political climate has changed. People are motivated and it feels like the right time.” Pridefest is on it’s way to raise $2,500 to make the event happen. People interested in helping the event happen can make donations at Gofundme.com/pridefest2017. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related