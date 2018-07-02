By: Parker Fish  07/02/2018  11:41 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsOneonta Revitalization Kicks Off With Foothills Meeting

Oneonta Revitalization Kicks Off With Foothills Meeting

 07/02/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News
3 SESSIONS TODAY AT FOOTHILLS

Property Owners Briefed

On $2.3 Million In Grants

Entrepreneurs and downtown Oneonta building owners are being briefed today on how to apply for $2.3 million in state money available for facade improvements, signage and renovation of upper floors for market-rate house as part of the city’s state-funded Downtown Revitalizatoin Initiative (DRI).   The last of three briefings being conducted by Delaware Engineering’s Elizabeth Horvath is at 6 p.m. in the black box theater at Foothills Performing Arts Center.  Public welcome. Applications for signs are due by July 31, with all other applications are due by Aug. 31.  A project selection committee will decide on projects this fall.  (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
7Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think