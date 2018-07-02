Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Oneonta Revitalization Kicks Off With Foothills Meeting Oneonta Revitalization Kicks Off With Foothills Meeting 07/02/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News 3 SESSIONS TODAY AT FOOTHILLS Property Owners Briefed On $2.3 Million In Grants Entrepreneurs and downtown Oneonta building owners are being briefed today on how to apply for $2.3 million in state money available for facade improvements, signage and renovation of upper floors for market-rate house as part of the city’s state-funded Downtown Revitalizatoin Initiative (DRI). The last of three briefings being conducted by Delaware Engineering’s Elizabeth Horvath is at 6 p.m. in the black box theater at Foothills Performing Arts Center. Public welcome. Applications for signs are due by July 31, with all other applications are due by Aug. 31. A project selection committee will decide on projects this fall. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook7Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related