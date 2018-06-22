By: Parker Fish  06/21/2018  9:28 pm
 06/21/2018

Oneonta Rotary Puts Ladies In Power

The Oneonta Rotary Club appointed a new president this evening, Cindy Struckle, second from left. With her appointment, all four main offices are filled by women for the first time in the club’s 96 year history. From left, club treasurer Lorre Allen, new club president Cindy Struckle, Vice President Lynne Sessions, and club secretary Catrina McKissick. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
