Oneonta Rotary Puts Ladies In Power 06/21/2018 Oneonta Rotary Puts Ladies In Power The Oneonta Rotary Club appointed a new president this evening, Cindy Struckle, second from left. With her appointment, all four main offices are filled by women for the first time in the club's 96 year history. From left, club treasurer Lorre Allen, new club president Cindy Struckle, Vice President Lynne Sessions, and club secretary Catrina McKissick. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)