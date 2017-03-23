Oneonta Schools Propose $22 Million Upgrade

Energy, Track and Classroom Space A Priority, Says Yelich

ONEONTA – New boilers, turf for the athletic fields and a completely new design of the arts, music, technology and family sciences classrooms are just part of a $22 million dollar upgrade to be put before the voters on May 16.

“So many projects we do are inside the walls, where no one can see them,” said Superintendent Joseph Yelich during a special Board of Education meeting called tonight at the former Center Street School. “But so many of these projects will really change the feel of the whole school.”

Among the most significant of the 48 proposed projects is the $1.8 million upgrade to art, music, technology and family sciences classroom spaces in the middle and high school. “Right now, so much of what we have is tucked in little closets and notches done in an aftermath effort,” said Yelich. “But this will give up state-of-the-art classrooms with the ability to offer 3D printing, animation and media spaces, blueprint drawing. These are tangible classroom benefits.”

And $2.1 million will be spent on upgrading the track, field and baseball infields. “The Lloyd Baker Field is two years past its expected life,” said Yelich. “Right now, we can only use it a handful of times during the year. But putting down turf, we increase the usage for physical education and the number of home games we can host for football, soccer and lacrosse.”

The track would also be resurfaced and the baseball and softball fields improved.

Gender-neutral, ADA compliant bathrooms will also be installed in all schools.

The second proposition on the ballot will be the $2.8 million Energy Performance Contract with C&S Companies out of Syracuse to install energy-efficient LED lighting.

“Teachers can use the lighting to enhance what they’re doing in the classroom,” said Andrea Orlando, C&S Business Development Manager. “Instead of just an on/off switch, the touchpad will allow teachers to dim the lights or utilize pre-commissioned lighting scenes.”

For example, Orlando said, if a teacher is using a smartboard, a pre-programmed setting would turn off the light directly above the board, while dimming the lights in the classroom.

The boilers will also be upgraded in all buildings.

“A fair word for our boilers would be ‘ancient,'” said Yellich. “We’ve been patching them together for a long time, but we’re able to get new ones under the energy performance contract, and that’s a good thing.”

“The project pays for itself in 18 years,” said Orlando. “And if it fails to do so, we cut you a check for the remaining amount.”

Though the Energy Performance Contract does not need to go before the voters, passing it as a proposition will give the school an extra 10 percent in state aid. The other $18 million in projects, however, will need a tax levy of up to one percent. “We’re hoping to keep that levy closer to .88 percent,” said Yelich.

In addition, $1.2 million in a Smart Schools Bond act will upgrade security features and tech closets and will be reimbursed by the State Education Department.

The school board approved the SEQRA designations for both and agreed to put the two propositions on the ballot. And ahead of May 16, Yelich says he plans to get the word out to everyone about all their plans, including a talk to the Rotary Club, brochures and public meetings.

“The focus was and continues to be on instructional space,” said Yelich.

