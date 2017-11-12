Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Oneonta Veterans Honor Service At Icy Ceremony Oneonta Veterans Honor Service At Icy Ceremony 11/11/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People CLICK HERE FOR SLIDE SHOW Oneonta Veterans Honor Service At Icy Ceremony Veteran Wayne Gregory hold a ceremonial horn that plays “Taps,” donated to Greater Oneonta veterans by the Lewis Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home. Saluting behind him are Oneonta Vets’ Club Commander Len Carson and Chaplain Les Grummons. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related