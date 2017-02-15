By: Jim Kevlin  02/15/2017  2:43 pm
Oneonta Writer’s Novel Leads NYT Book Review

GEORGE SAUNDERS BOOK HAILED

Oneonta Writer’s Novel

Leads NYT Book Review

George Saunders, the internationally hailed short-story writer who has been living quietly in Oneonta for years, published his first novel Tuesday to great acclaim.  Sunday, “Lincoln in the Bardo” was hailed on the front page of the New York Times Book Review, where the most important books are introduced to the world. Hometown Oneonta & Freeman”s Journal reporter Libbi Cudmore obtained an interview with Saunders from San Francisco hours before he was due to appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”  And the author of “Tenth of December” said he began to write “Lincoln in the Bardo” in his backyard in Oneonta in 2013. Get all the details, plus much more, in this week’s newspapers, on newsstands this afternoon.
