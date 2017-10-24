Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Oneonta’s County Candidates Debate Jobs, Solar, Wifi, More Oneonta’s County Candidates Debate Jobs, Solar, Wifi, More 10/23/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Oneonta’s County Candidates Debate Jobs, Solar, Broadband Oneonta candidates running for Otsego County Board of Representatives this evening discussed issues at a League of Women Voters debate at SUNY Oneonta’s Morris Hall. From left are county Rep. Craig Gelbsman and his challenger, Adrienne Martini, District 12; county Rep. Len Carson and his challenger, Danny Lapin, District 13; and Liz Shannon and Wilson Wells, running to succeed county Rep. Kay Stuligross, who is retiring in District 14. The increasing opioid problem, initiating economic development, getting countywide Broadband, county budget management and the supporting of the arts and theater venues. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related