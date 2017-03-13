Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Business | People › ORDER UP! Five Guys Opens in Southside Mall ORDER UP! Five Guys Opens in Southside Mall 03/13/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Business, People ORDER UP! Five Guys Opens In Southside Mall Cutting the ribbon on their 12th Five Guys Burgers & Fries at Southside Mall this morning are franchisees Tej and Savita Hada. Assisting, from left, are Regional Manager Bill Greer, Ken Brownell, real estate broker; Luisa Montanti, Southside Mall general manager, Oneonta Town Supervisor Bob Wood, Savida’s cousin Bhanu Gaur of Oneonta, her dad Madan Rathore, and Otsego County Chamber President/CEO Barbara Ann Heegan. The line stretched out the door as patrons awaited a chance to try Five Guys’ much-touted customizable hamburgers. Full details in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands Wednesday. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.3800 Related