Otsego 2000 Sues

In Circuit Court

To Block Gas Line

COOPERSTOWN – In its four-year fight to block a natural-gas line in southern Herkimer County, Otsego 2000 this week filed an appeal in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, one step below the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Monday, Otsego 2000 filed papers challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) decision permitting Dominion Transmission Inc.’s New Market Project to proceed.

The Cooperstown-based environmental group has argued that, given the gas line’s transmission station in Minden, 10 miles north of Cherry Valley, that Otsego County would be impacted by the project.

The move also shows Otsego 2000’s determination to conduct expensive fights to block project’s it disagrees with, relevant in Otsego County since it has indicated its intention of suing Otsego Now and the city and town of Oneonta to block a gas decompression station proposed for the former Pony Farm Business Park.

In its filing, Otsego 2000 argues that in permitting this project, FERC violated the Natural Gas Act, the National Environmental Protection Act, and binding legal precedent.

“FERC refused to consider upstream or downstream GHG impacts wrongfully deciding that these impacts were not foreseeable or quantifiable,” according to a statement issued by Otsego 2000. “FERC also announced a significant policy change stating that for the same reasons, it would no longer consider GHG impacts in future cases.”

By announcing a significant policy change in a single docket, FERC also violated the Administrative Procedure Act which requires agencies to give notice of proposed policy changes, and allow public comment, the statement said.

“By its action, FERC denied due process to citizens and stakeholders across the nation who had no notice of FERC’s plan until it was too late to intervene,” the statement said.

“At a time of surging concern for climate change and growing scientific evidence of its causes, FERC’s announcement of a new ‘policy’ to refuse to even consider GHG emission impacts, in defiance of existing law, must be rejected,” Nicole Dillingham, Otsego 2000 president, was quoted saying. “The fact that FERC attempts to announce such a policy in a single docket denies all other others of their due process rights. Otsego 2000, as the only party with standing to appeal, simply cannot let this go unchallenged.”

Otsego 2000 hired Michael Sussman, Esq., of Sussman & Associates, Goshen, to represent it in this case.

