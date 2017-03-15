Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Otsego County Survived ‘Storm Of The Century’ Otsego County Survived ‘Storm Of The Century’ 03/15/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Otsego County Survived ‘Storm Of The Century’ 31.6 inches and still falling, David Mattice, Oneonta’s National Weather Service observer, was reporting at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening after snow had been falling at 2 inches an hour for more than half a day. That added up to the biggest snowfall here so far this winter, and a record-setter for March 14s past. Details in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands this afternoon. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related