03/15/2017
Otsego County Survived 'Storm Of The Century'

31.6 inches and still falling, David Mattice, Oneonta’s National Weather Service observer, was reporting at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening after snow had been falling at 2 inches an hour for more than half a day. That added up to the biggest snowfall here so far this winter, and a record-setter for March 14s past. Details in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands this afternoon.
