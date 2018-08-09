Otsego Now Grant Application Angers Oneonta

By PARKER FISH • Special To www.AllOTSEGO.com

WEST ONEONTA – According to Otsego Now CEO Jody Zakrevsky, Oneonta is facing a serious problem regarding the city’s heating fuel reserves.

“There is no more gas,” said Zakrevsky, summarizing the gravity of the situation.

Oneonta has struggled with it’s gas supplies for several years, but now the situation is in dire straits. Zakrevsky’s proposed solution: a compressed natural gas decompression station in the Pony Farm business district.

Otsego Now applied in July for a $3 million grant through the state’s Consolidated Funding Application, with hopes to help finance the project which is estimated to cost $17 million total.

Zakrevsky’s proposed solution brought out a crowd of over 100 people to the Oneonta Town Board meeting on Wednesday night, all of which looking to show their displeasure with the proposition.

“Save democracy tonight, town board,” pleaded Oneonta city resident Lisa Barr. “These operations are the death-rattle of the fossil fool industry. We don’t need them; we cannot afford them; they lie about jobs; what they bring is harm; they block us from exploring and using other energy sources.”

Barr was one several people who spoke in front of the board, all of which vehemently opposing the decompresser station, and natural gas in general.

“We’ve got to catch on,” said Fred Lanfear, Oxford. “How many signs, how many temperatures, how many reports from around the world do we need to lay off these fossil fuels?”

Many of the attendees supported alternative energy sources such as solar and geo-thermal to provide heat, but with a severe lack of knowledge on the topic, Zakrevsky is simply asking for outside help on the issue.

“My office is not an energy office, and I’m looking for anybody to help me,” said Zakrevsky. “I understand people are frustrated, but it would be nice as opposed to just expressing that we should do something different, it would be nice for someone to help us do something different.”

No legislation was voted on regarding the matter, and Zakrevsky stated that he will continue to search for a suitable solution to Oneonta’s gas issues.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin